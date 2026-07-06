GM Advisory Group LLC Sells 14,018 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

GM Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,365 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 14,018 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Twilio were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $273,862,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 47.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $588,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,551 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,494,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 225.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $201,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 39.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,624,000 after acquiring an additional 750,951 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $207.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $209.31 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $192.49 and its 200-day moving average is $150.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $238.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The company's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In related news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $184,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $114,166,800. This represents a 61.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $398,020.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,314.95. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,782,794 shares of company stock worth $337,372,399. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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