GMT Capital Corp Lowers Stock Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock $SENS

GMT Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS - Free Report) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,468 shares of the company's stock after selling 692,909 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.09% of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 35,708,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 31,050,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,219,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 749,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,701,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,302 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 409.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,248,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SENS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Price Performance

Shares of SENS stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $300.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SENS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 129.97% and a negative net margin of 213.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder bought 22,686 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $126,134.16. Following the purchase, the director owned 144,635 shares in the company, valued at $804,170.60. This trade represents a 18.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes long-term implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. The company’s primary product family is the Eversense system, which combines a small subcutaneously implanted sensor, a removable external transmitter, and companion smartphone applications to provide continuous glucose readings and alerts. Senseonics positions its technology as an alternative to wearable patch-style CGMs by offering multi-month sensor longevity and on-body vibration alerts delivered through the transmitter.

Senseonics supports clinical and commercial activities that include research and development, regulatory engagement, manufacturing and distribution, and training for healthcare providers who perform sensor insertion and removal.

See Also

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