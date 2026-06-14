GMT Capital Corp Reduces Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

GMT Capital Corp lowered its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,400 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 75,600 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 3.2% of GMT Capital Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.29% of SS&C Technologies worth $61,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 349.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 137,301 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6,069.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,340 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,664,000 after purchasing an additional 97,247 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 35.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company's stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,693 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 86,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company's 50 day moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average is $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. SS&C Technologies's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,614.24. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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