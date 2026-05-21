GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY - Free Report) by 22,341.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,142 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 116,620 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.09% of GoDaddy worth $14,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in GoDaddy by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in GoDaddy by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 17,406 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $1,548,959.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 113,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,056,136.97. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 1,310 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $118,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,462.35. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 61,946 shares of company stock worth $5,502,965 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY opened at $92.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.13. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.06 and a 1-year high of $187.41.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 17.32%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. GoDaddy's revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Barclays lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $118.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $195.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.57.

View Our Latest Report on GDDY

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company's core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

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