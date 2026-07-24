GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY - Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,500 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of GoDaddy worth $32,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 145.6% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GoDaddy this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen Law Firm and Kaplan Fox, announced or reiterated investigations into possible securities law violations tied to GoDaddy, increasing legal and headline risk for shareholders. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen Law Firm and Kaplan Fox, announced or reiterated investigations into possible securities law violations tied to GoDaddy, increasing legal and headline risk for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: GoDaddy is also facing pre-earnings caution, with coverage saying expectations for the upcoming Q2 2026 report do not point to an easy earnings beat, which can keep investors defensive. Article Title

GoDaddy is also facing pre-earnings caution, with coverage saying expectations for the upcoming Q2 2026 report do not point to an easy earnings beat, which can keep investors defensive. Neutral Sentiment: Separate articles highlighted GoDaddy’s new developer platform and a broader “fair value” discussion, which could support the long-term growth story, but the near-term stock reaction appears dominated by the legal-investigation headlines. Article Title

Separate articles highlighted GoDaddy’s new developer platform and a broader “fair value” discussion, which could support the long-term growth story, but the near-term stock reaction appears dominated by the legal-investigation headlines. Neutral Sentiment: One commentary piece argued GoDaddy may be mispriced after its steep drop, but this was opinion-based and did not change the near-term catalyst mix. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $355,665.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 109,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,815,228.08. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $752,397.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 521,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,884,185.42. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,228. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm's 50-day moving average is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.45. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $169.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.89.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 366.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GoDaddy from $154.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GoDaddy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company's core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

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