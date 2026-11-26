State Street Corp decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY - Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,910,811 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,535,081 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.05% of GoDaddy worth $469,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $39,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 109.3% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 811 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 645 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $75,252.15. Following the sale, the director owned 13,044 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,521,843.48. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $53,630.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,872.76. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,742 shares of company stock worth $3,055,425. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered GoDaddy from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $109.00 to $93.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $113.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $105.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 561.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.84. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $131.74.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 1,200.87%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy is a technology company that helps individuals, entrepreneurs and small businesses establish and manage an online presence. Its services include domain-name registration and management, web hosting, website-building tools and professional email. The company also offers tools for online commerce, digital marketing and website security, helping customers build and operate websites and connect with customers online. Founded in 1997 as Jomax Technologies, it later adopted the GoDaddy name and serves customers around the world.

Further Reading

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