Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Acquires 319,949 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. $TMQ

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ - Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728,153 shares of the mining company's stock after purchasing an additional 319,949 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned 1.00% of Trilogy Metals worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Electrum Group LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter worth $136,216,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,754,500 shares of the mining company's stock worth $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,625,129 shares of the mining company's stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 899,656 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 674,396 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 288,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,050,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William L. Iggiagruk Hensley sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,531 shares in the company, valued at $82,277.64. The trade was a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Freedom Capital upgraded Trilogy Metals to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Trilogy Metals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $7.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

TMQ stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing high‐value copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver projects in northwestern Alaska. The company's flagship asset lies within the Ambler mining district, where it has assembled over 100,000 acres of mineral rights. Through systematic exploration programs, Trilogy Metals seeks to delineate and expand polymetallic deposits in one of the world's richest base and precious metal regions.

The centerpiece of Trilogy's portfolio is the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP), which includes the Arctic copper‐zinc‐lead‐gold‐silver deposit and the Bornite copper deposit.

Further Reading

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