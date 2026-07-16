Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Buys Shares of 598,113 Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 598,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,714,000. Warrior Met Coal accounts for about 3.0% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 1.13% of Warrior Met Coal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,860 shares of the company's stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 7.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,085 shares of the company's stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company's stock.

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Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $82.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.65. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $110.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm's 50 day moving average is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.51.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $458.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $467.57 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 9.36%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Warrior Met Coal's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,455,250. This trade represents a 22.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warrior Met Coal

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Free Report).

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