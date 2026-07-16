Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,058 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,944 shares during the quarter. Centrus Energy accounts for approximately 1.9% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Centrus Energy worth $35,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 148 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centrus Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Centrus Energy

In other news, CFO Todd M. Tinelli sold 306 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $62,286.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Centrus Energy Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:LEU opened at $156.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.44. Centrus Energy Corp. has a one year low of $144.65 and a one year high of $464.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEU. Zacks Research raised shares of Centrus Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on Centrus Energy from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Centrus Energy from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Centrus Energy from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Centrus Energy from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centrus Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on LEU

Centrus Energy Profile

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Centrus Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Centrus Energy wasn't on the list.

While Centrus Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here