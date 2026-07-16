Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Has $30.50 Million Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC reduced its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Free Report) TSE: AGI by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,587 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 94,064 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold comprises 1.6% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Alamos Gold worth $30,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,994 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,381 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth $3,882,000. Verbena Value LP lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 44.7% in the first quarter. Verbena Value LP now owns 923,200 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $41,018,000 after buying an additional 285,200 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 474.3% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 201,021 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 166,021 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Alamos Gold Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $29.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 51.24%.The company had revenue of $596.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Alamos Gold's revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Alamos Gold's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Alamos Gold from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alamos Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.50.

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Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

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