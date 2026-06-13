Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Has $40.79 Million Stake in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,183,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 359,674 shares during the period. Antero Resources accounts for approximately 3.9% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 0.38% of Antero Resources worth $40,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peak Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 585,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $20,173,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 949,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $32,729,000 after acquiring an additional 241,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,074,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $7,308,536.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,085,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,680,601.36. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Benjamin A. Hardesty sold 12,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,610,648. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,316 shares of company stock worth $9,387,309. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Antero Resources Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of AR stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $45.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AR. Williams Trading set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AR

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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