Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Has $70.63 Million Stake in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after acquiring an additional 591,950 shares during the period. Range Resources makes up approximately 6.8% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Range Resources worth $70,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,553,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $901,021,000 after acquiring an additional 701,751 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,467,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $474,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Range Resources by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,965,029 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $316,123,000 after acquiring an additional 673,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $152,971,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Range Resources by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,588,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $126,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,477 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Range Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RRC

Range Resources Stock Up 1.4%

RRC opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company's 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.36. Range Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Range Resources had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Range Resources Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Range Resources's payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Range Resources news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 7,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $310,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,272,859.20. The trade was a 19.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

More Range Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Range Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for multiple periods, including FY2026 to $3.48 per share, Q3 2026 to $0.67, Q3 2027 to $0.72, Q2 2027 to $0.78, and Q4 2026 to $0.85, signaling improved expectations for Range Resources' earnings power.

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for multiple periods, including FY2026 to $3.48 per share, Q3 2026 to $0.67, Q3 2027 to $0.72, Q2 2027 to $0.78, and Q4 2026 to $0.85, signaling improved expectations for Range Resources' earnings power. Positive Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance-linked article highlighted that an analyst raised the price target on Range Resources, suggesting at least one bullish valuation revision for the stock. Analyst Raises Price Target on Range Resources (RRC)

A Yahoo Finance-linked article highlighted that an analyst raised the price target on Range Resources, suggesting at least one bullish valuation revision for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the higher estimates, Zacks still labels Range Resources as Hold in one update, and its latest consensus-style outlook remains below the broader current-year estimate of $3.70 per share.

Despite the higher estimates, Zacks still labels Range Resources as in one update, and its latest consensus-style outlook remains below the broader current-year estimate of $3.70 per share. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research also downgraded Range Resources from Strong Buy to Hold , which may have weighed on sentiment even as earnings forecasts improved.

Zacks Research also downgraded Range Resources from to , which may have weighed on sentiment even as earnings forecasts improved. Negative Sentiment: One estimate was cut: Zacks lowered Q2 2026 EPS to $0.48 from $0.51, showing some caution around near-term performance.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

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