Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Increases Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) by 145.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,298,550 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,361,588 shares during the period. SLB comprises about 6.3% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned 0.15% of SLB worth $118,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abel Hall LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLB by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SLB by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in SLB by 9.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in SLB by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of SLB by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 21,968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Citigroup cut their price objective on SLB from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SLB from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of SLB from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SLB from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of SLB from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLB

Insider Activity at SLB

In other SLB news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $108,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at $921,056.49. This trade represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of SLB stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $2,998,832.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,111.78. This trade represents a 52.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SLB stock opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18. SLB Limited has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. SLB had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. SLB's payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Key Headlines Impacting SLB

Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:

SLB Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report).

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