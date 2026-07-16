Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,431 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 153,479 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for approximately 4.9% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Cameco worth $90,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 35.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 535,743 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $58,187,000 after purchasing an additional 139,592 shares during the period. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,059,335 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,653,639,000 after acquiring an additional 258,193 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 118.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,643 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 78,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cameco from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $90.96 on Thursday. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The firm's 50 day moving average is $105.08 and its 200-day moving average is $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Cameco had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $607.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cameco's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Cameco News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cameco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cameco said Cigar Lake and Orano’s McClean Lake mill have resumed operations after a temporary disruption, which helps reassure investors that uranium production is getting back on track and that 2026 output targets remain intact. Cigar Lake Mine Resumes Production

Cameco said Cigar Lake and Orano’s McClean Lake mill have resumed operations after a temporary disruption, which helps reassure investors that uranium production is getting back on track and that 2026 output targets remain intact. Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial upgraded Cameco to strong-buy , signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Cameco upgraded to strong-buy

Truist Financial upgraded Cameco to , signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from Zacks noted that Cameco resolved the Cigar Lake disruption and that management still expects 2026 production targets to stay on schedule, suggesting the event was operationally manageable. Cameco Resolves Cigar Lake Disruption

Coverage from Zacks noted that Cameco resolved the Cigar Lake disruption and that management still expects 2026 production targets to stay on schedule, suggesting the event was operationally manageable. Negative Sentiment: Some recent commentary remains cautious on Cameco’s valuation and compares it unfavorably with other uranium names, which may be contributing to pressure on the shares. Cameco: Wall Street Is Paying Too Much For A Nuclear Dream

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

See Also

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