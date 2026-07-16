Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Makes New Investment in SM Energy Company $SM

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 487,730 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $15,207,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SM Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in SM Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,417 shares of the energy company's stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in SM Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,860 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company's stock.

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SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $29.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.73. SM Energy Company has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $35.88.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. SM Energy had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. SM Energy's revenue was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SM Energy Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. SM Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $834,310.94. Following the sale, the director owned 65,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,456.72. This represents a 27.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of SM Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of SM Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of SM Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SM

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company NYSE: SM is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy's operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company's core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

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