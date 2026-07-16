Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617,138 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 433,518 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources makes up 3.7% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Antero Resources worth $68,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 177.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $153,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,388 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth $77,294,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $137,437,000 after buying an additional 2,099,755 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $116,371,000 after buying an additional 2,023,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $58,831,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.33. Antero Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $45.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research lowered Antero Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Antero Resources

Insider Activity

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $7,308,536.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,085,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,680,601.36. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,772.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,903,904.55. This represents a 12.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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