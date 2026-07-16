Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Denison Mine Corp $DNN

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN - Free Report) TSE: DML by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,720,615 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 767,863 shares during the quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 0.52% of Denison Mine worth $16,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mine by 760.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Denison Mine by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 382,879 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 100,283 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd increased its holdings in Denison Mine by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 33,460 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Denison Mine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company's stock.

Get Denison Mine alerts: Sign Up

Denison Mine Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of DNN stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Denison Mine Corp has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.77, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Denison Mine from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Denison Mine in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mine has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Denison Mine

Denison Mine Profile

Denison Mines Corp. NYSEAMERICAN: DNN is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company's core business is the discovery, evaluation and advancement of high-grade uranium projects that can supply fuel for the global nuclear power industry.

Denison's flagship asset is the 66.9%-owned Wheeler River Project, one of the largest undeveloped high-grade uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin. In addition to Wheeler River, Denison holds interests in several other exploration properties across northern Saskatchewan and maintains a strategic partnership in the McClean Lake uranium mill, providing it with downstream processing capabilities for future production.

Founded in 1974, Denison Mines has accumulated decades of geological expertise in one of the world's most prolific uranium districts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN - Free Report) TSE: DML.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Denison Mine, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Denison Mine wasn't on the list.

While Denison Mine currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here