Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG - Free Report) by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961,600 shares of the shipping company's stock after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.95% of Golar LNG worth $45,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danske Bank A S lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,200,000 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $57,024,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 915,619 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $43,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,131 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,437,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Golar LNG by 24.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,237 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $11,986,000 after acquiring an additional 49,716 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Golar LNG from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLNG

Golar LNG Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of GLNG opened at $39.85 on Thursday. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $57.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Golar LNG had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Golar LNG's payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited is an international provider of liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, with a primary focus on floating LNG (FLNG) technology. The company develops and operates floating facilities that process natural gas offshore and convert it into LNG for transport to customers. Its business includes FLNG vessel ownership and operations, along with related project development and infrastructure services. By locating liquefaction facilities near offshore gas resources, Golar aims to help bring gas reserves to market without relying solely on onshore processing plants.

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