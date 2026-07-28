Gold Fields Limited $GFI Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,280,861 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 99,983 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Gold Fields worth $58,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 74,539 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 55,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co increased its stake in Gold Fields by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 319,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,085,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,442 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.25 to $57.25 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on GFI

Gold Fields Stock Up 0.6%

GFI stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $61.64.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields NYSE: GFI is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

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