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Gold Fields Limited $GFI Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Gold Fields logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its Gold Fields stake by 1.3% in the first quarter, selling 62,321 shares and leaving it with 4,918,561 shares worth about $222.9 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains significant, with hedge funds and other institutional investors holding about 24.81% of Gold Fields shares overall.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: recent moves included upgrades from Canaccord Genuity and Wall Street Zen, but JPMorgan and Scotiabank cut price targets, while the overall consensus rating is “Hold” with a $47.75 average target.
  • Interested in Gold Fields? Here are five stocks we like better.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,918,561 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.55% of Gold Fields worth $222,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 4.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company's stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 79,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Gold Fields by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,003 shares of the company's stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Gold Fields by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,751 shares of the company's stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gold Fields from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.25 to $57.25 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Gold Fields from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.75.

Get Our Latest Report on GFI

Gold Fields Stock Performance

NYSE GFI opened at $32.28 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $61.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Gold Fields

(Free Report)

Gold Fields NYSE: GFI is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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