Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,024 Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Greenberg Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $954,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company's stock worth $913,484,000 after buying an additional 151,707 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson launched the next-generation Shockwave C2 Aero Coronary IVL Catheter for calcified coronary artery disease, adding another growth driver in its MedTech/cardiology franchise. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson launched the next-generation Shockwave C2 Aero Coronary IVL Catheter for calcified coronary artery disease, adding another growth driver in its MedTech/cardiology franchise. Positive Sentiment: J&J said its nipocalimab drug was approved in China, expanding the commercial opportunity for one of its newer immunology therapies. Article Title

J&J said its nipocalimab drug was approved in China, expanding the commercial opportunity for one of its newer immunology therapies. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and recent commentary continue to highlight J&J’s pipeline progress, new drug approvals, and cancer-drug sales as support for stronger long-term growth. Article Title

Analyst coverage and recent commentary continue to highlight J&J’s pipeline progress, new drug approvals, and cancer-drug sales as support for stronger long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple market commentaries and dividend-stock roundups continue to frame Johnson & Johnson as a defensive, high-quality income stock, which may help limit downside but does not represent a new catalyst. Article Title

Multiple market commentaries and dividend-stock roundups continue to frame Johnson & Johnson as a defensive, high-quality income stock, which may help limit downside but does not represent a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been trading below its recent highs, suggesting investors may be waiting for clearer evidence that new product launches and approvals will translate into faster earnings growth.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $229.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $551.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $149.04 and a 52 week high of $251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $234.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.90.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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