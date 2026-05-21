Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,137 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. Walmart comprises about 0.9% of Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,663,172 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,199,907,000 after buying an additional 7,614,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $49,015,626,000 after buying an additional 4,304,436 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Walmart by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 23,497,921 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,413,236,000 after buying an additional 4,004,277 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,621,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,736,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total value of $2,555,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,571.56. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $2,460,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,023,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $509,780,812.39. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 154,065 shares of company stock worth $19,281,401 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $130.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.43 and a 52-week high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $138.88.

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Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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