Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000. ASML makes up approximately 1.6% of Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in ASML by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ASML Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,550.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,424.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,291.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $683.48 and a 12-month high of $1,603.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about ASML

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Santander cut shares of ASML from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,504.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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