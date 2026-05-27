Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000. Broadcom comprises 1.6% of Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Broadcom by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,858,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,406,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,586 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $987,488,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $924,858,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom unveiled the industry’s first end-to-end 50G PON edge AI portfolio, led by the BCM68850 home gateway SoC with an integrated NPU and native Wi‑Fi 8 support, underscoring demand for its AI-enabled networking products. Article Title

Broadcom unveiled the industry’s first end-to-end 50G PON edge AI portfolio, led by the BCM68850 home gateway SoC with an integrated NPU and native Wi‑Fi 8 support, underscoring demand for its AI-enabled networking products. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Broadcom as a major beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with commentary pointing to strong custom silicon partnerships and growing confidence that hyperscalers will keep outsourcing specialized chips to AVGO. Article Title

Several articles highlighted Broadcom as a major beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending, with commentary pointing to strong custom silicon partnerships and growing confidence that hyperscalers will keep outsourcing specialized chips to AVGO. Positive Sentiment: Investor attention also turned to Broadcom after reports that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller sold other AI names and bought Broadcom instead, a sentiment signal that can encourage more buying. Article Title

Investor attention also turned to Broadcom after reports that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller sold other AI names and bought Broadcom instead, a sentiment signal that can encourage more buying. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom was repeatedly framed as a core AI networking winner, with commentary suggesting the market is rewarding companies tied to the AI chip and infrastructure cycle. Article Title

Broadcom was repeatedly framed as a core AI networking winner, with commentary suggesting the market is rewarding companies tied to the AI chip and infrastructure cycle. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-style coverage ahead of Broadcom’s next earnings report is keeping attention on results and management commentary, but this is more of a watch item than an immediate stock driver. Article Title

Analyst-style coverage ahead of Broadcom’s next earnings report is keeping attention on results and management commentary, but this is more of a watch item than an immediate stock driver. Neutral Sentiment: One commentary piece suggested Broadcom could have further upside if AI infrastructure demand keeps accelerating, but this was largely a valuation and price-target discussion rather than new company-specific news. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $422.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.13 and a 52-week high of $442.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $448.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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