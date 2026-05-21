Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,221 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.5% of Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.5%

UNH opened at $383.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $348.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $404.15. The business's 50 day moving average is $322.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 66.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Leerink Partners increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $385.39.

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More UnitedHealth Group News

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UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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