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Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Goldenstone Wealth Management disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in Lam Research, buying 7,994 shares valued at about $1.37 million. The position represents roughly 1% of the firm’s portfolio and is its 23rd-largest holding.
  • Lam Research posted strong recent results, with quarterly EPS of $1.47 beating estimates and revenue of $5.84 billion topping expectations. Revenue rose 23.8% year over year, and the company also issued Q4 2026 EPS guidance of 1.50–1.80.
  • Analysts remain largely positive on LRCX, with 27 Buy ratings and 7 Hold ratings and an average price target of about $292.97. Recent commentary and upgrades point to stronger semiconductor equipment demand, especially tied to AI and wafer-fab equipment spending.
  • Interested in Lam Research? Here are five stocks we like better.

Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,994 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. Lam Research makes up about 1.0% of Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $40,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $292.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.49 and a 12 month high of $302.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.69. The stock has a market cap of $365.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $292.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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