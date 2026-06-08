Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 293,992 Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. $FTRE

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE - Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,272,597 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 293,992 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 8.95% of Fortrea worth $142,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTRE. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortrea by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fortrea by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Fortrea by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,386 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at Fortrea

In other Fortrea news, CFO Jill G. Mcconnell sold 5,061 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $45,903.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,796 shares in the company, valued at $633,049.72. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,792 shares of company stock worth $80,014. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Fortrea stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.12.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $636.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTRE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $19.00 price target on Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Fortrea from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortrea

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea, Inc is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides integrated solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Established as a spin-off from Thermo Fisher Scientific's Pharma Services business in October 2023, Fortrea leverages a legacy of scientific expertise and manufacturing scale to support drug development from early-stage research through commercial production. The company's comprehensive offerings address the complex needs of both small-molecule and biologics programs, making it a single source for clients seeking to accelerate timelines and manage costs.

Fortrea's core services encompass analytical and formulation development, process optimization, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and packaging services.

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