Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 835,518 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,338,304 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 835,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.11% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $851,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,134,311,000. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $848,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,804 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $435,620,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,316.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,277.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,346,977 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $211,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,568 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $87.38 on Thursday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.35 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $108.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,737,696. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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