Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 913,458 Shares of Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Free Report) by 209.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 913,458 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.35% of Glaukos worth $152,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 16.2% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 710 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company's stock.

Get Glaukos alerts: Sign Up

Glaukos Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $124.79 on Monday. Glaukos Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $148.11. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $122.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 34.34%.Glaukos's revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corporation will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Glaukos from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Glaukos from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Glaukos from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 target price on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.17.

Get Our Latest Report on GKOS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leana Wen sold 1,700 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,829,585.65. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $703,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,000,921.28. This trade represents a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 45,930 shares of company stock worth $6,321,363 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Glaukos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Glaukos wasn't on the list.

While Glaukos currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here