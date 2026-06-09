Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) by 629.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,483,123 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 2,142,511 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $110,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm's 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 55.56%.Gaming and Leisure Properties's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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