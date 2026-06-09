Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 852,803 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Jacobs Solutions worth $112,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert V. Pragada purchased 3,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,407,450.24. This trade represents a 2.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $120.22 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.68 and a 52-week high of $168.44. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $122.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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