Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 199,170 Shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. $VSXY

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,011,366 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 199,170 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.51% of Victoria's Secret & Co. worth $108,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,870,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,644,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,363,850 shares of the company's stock worth $64,155,000 after buying an additional 572,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 781,057 shares of the company's stock worth $21,198,000 after buying an additional 544,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,415,200 shares of the company's stock worth $26,210,000 after buying an additional 434,012 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Victoria's Secret & Co. Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE VSXY opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.16. The stock's 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.45.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 3.11%.The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Victoria's Secret & Co.

In other news, Director Donna James purchased 2,175 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,916,974.31. This trade represents a 3.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 27,758 shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,221,472.74. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,175,201 shares in the company, valued at $734,291,336.03. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSXY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSXY

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

Further Reading

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