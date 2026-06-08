Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 405,120 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,135,706 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 405,120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.97% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $157,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,405. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at $557,667.83. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $137.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $153.93. The company's fifty day moving average price is $127.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is 185.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Colliers Securities cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $143.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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