Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $132.14 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,371 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 186,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.23% of FactSet Research Systems worth $132,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $279.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 3.6%

NYSE FDS opened at $246.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock's 50-day moving average is $228.26 and its 200-day moving average is $243.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $453.41.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $611.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 24.48%.FactSet Research Systems's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is 29.84%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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