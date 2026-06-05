Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $401.05 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,994,372 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 241,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $401,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,266,925 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $182,759,000 after purchasing an additional 504,632 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893,950 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $74,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 238.9% in the third quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 69,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905,489 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $75,572,000 after purchasing an additional 252,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company's stock.

Get PEG alerts: Sign Up

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $78.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $76.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Evercore upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $160,411.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 287,232 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,736.32. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,249 shares of company stock worth $498,795 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Public Service Enterprise Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Public Service Enterprise Group wasn't on the list.

While Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here