Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $421.08 Million Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,878,112 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,401,082 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.06% of Samsara worth $421,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $13,464,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Samsara by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Samsara by 2,444.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Samsara by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Samsara by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company's stock.

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Samsara News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Samsara beat Q1 fiscal 2027 expectations, reporting EPS of $0.17 versus $0.13 consensus and revenue of $478.8 million versus $455.2 million expected, signaling solid demand for its connected operations platform. Earnings transcript and report

Samsara beat Q1 fiscal 2027 expectations, reporting EPS of $0.17 versus $0.13 consensus and revenue of $478.8 million versus $455.2 million expected, signaling solid demand for its connected operations platform. Positive Sentiment: The company said it is approaching $2 billion in annual recurring revenue and posted 30% growth, suggesting Samsara is still expanding efficiently at scale and benefiting from enterprise adoption and “Operational AI” momentum. ARR growth article

The company said it is approaching $2 billion in annual recurring revenue and posted 30% growth, suggesting Samsara is still expanding efficiently at scale and benefiting from enterprise adoption and “Operational AI” momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management’s guidance was above Wall Street estimates, including Q2 EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.16 and revenue guidance of $482 million-$484 million, while FY2027 EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.72 topped expectations, reinforcing confidence in continued growth.

Management’s guidance was above Wall Street estimates, including Q2 EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.16 and revenue guidance of $482 million-$484 million, while FY2027 EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.72 topped expectations, reinforcing confidence in continued growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts had already been bracing for the quarterly report, and a pre-earnings pullback suggests some of the positive results may already have been priced in ahead of the announcement. Pre-earnings analysis

Samsara Price Performance

IOT opened at $35.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,763.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Samsara from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 168,272 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $4,809,213.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $434,416. The trade was a 91.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John Bicket sold 168,227 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $4,807,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $434,416. This trade represents a 91.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,700,139 shares of company stock worth $79,212,871 over the last three months. 35.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Samsara Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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