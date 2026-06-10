Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,292,602 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 641,438 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.89% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $105,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 115,666 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,850,171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $155,690,000 after buying an additional 2,477,585 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,056,123 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $98,102,000 after buying an additional 167,314 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 613,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $19,693,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company's stock.

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American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.0%

AMH opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.81. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $472.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.62 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. American Homes 4 Rent's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.32%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 2,041 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $48,024.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,010. The trade was a 13.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $117,024 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Compass Point assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised American Homes 4 Rent from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent NYSE: AMH is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today's renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

Further Reading

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