Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 183,680 Shares of STERIS plc $STE

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE - Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,530 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 183,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of STERIS worth $160,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,602 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,165,000 after buying an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in STERIS by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,351 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $257,157,000 after purchasing an additional 89,250 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in STERIS by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 693,116 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $171,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,981 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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STERIS Stock Performance

STERIS stock opened at $212.13 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $217.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.93. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $195.14 and a fifty-two week high of $269.44.

STERIS (NYSE:STE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2027 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. STERIS's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 1,481 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $310,284.31. Following the sale, the director owned 38,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,347.64. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on STE. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $291.00 to $269.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of STERIS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of STERIS from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $278.00.

Read Our Latest Report on STE

STERIS Profile

STERIS Corporation NYSE: STE is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

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