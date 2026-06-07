Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 300,249 Shares of Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) by 175.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,536 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 300,249 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.27% of Casey's General Stores worth $260,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,438 shares of the company's stock worth $420,416,000 after acquiring an additional 52,250 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in Casey's General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $720,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey's General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $1,338,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,355 shares of the company's stock worth $27,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Casey's General Stores by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,572 shares of the company's stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $719.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores from $706.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $915.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey's General Stores has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $761.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

Casey's General Stores Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $761.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.63 and a 1 year high of $901.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $788.35 and its 200-day moving average is $675.39.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.04, for a total value of $136,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,758,798.56. This trade represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 300 shares of Casey's General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $665.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,629.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,769.57. The trade was a 7.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

See Also

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