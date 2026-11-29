Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST - Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,714,716 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 306,298 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of Twist Bioscience worth $331,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 99.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

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Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of TWST stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.96. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $219.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $123.55 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. Twist Bioscience's revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 2,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $384,810.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,335,218.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,811,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,084 shares in the company, valued at $734,643. The trade was a 71.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 468,709 shares of company stock valued at $75,982,829 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWST. BWS Financial reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $187.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $137.00 price target on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TWST

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation is a biotechnology company that manufactures synthetic DNA using a silicon-based platform. Its products include synthetic genes, oligonucleotides and large collections of DNA sequences designed for research and commercial applications. The company serves customers in areas including pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, academic science, agriculture and industrial biology. Its offerings support applications such as drug discovery, antibody development, genetic research and next-generation sequencing.

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