Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 97,416 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,679 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 97,416 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Nordson worth $204,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDSN

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock opened at $282.73 on Friday. Nordson Corporation has a one year low of $207.08 and a one year high of $305.28. The company's fifty day moving average price is $278.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $740.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Nordson's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total transaction of $197,487.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $417,867.30. This represents a 32.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,960. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Further Reading

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