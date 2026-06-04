Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655,340 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 737,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.99% of Motorola Solutions worth $634,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $4,292,310,000 after buying an additional 490,354 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,701 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $13,582,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,462,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $409.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $425.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. Motorola Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

See Also

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