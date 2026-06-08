Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 17,454 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,231 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 17,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of DTE Energy worth $144,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. Capital Innovations LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $145.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.17 and a 200 day moving average of $139.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $126.23 and a 12 month high of $154.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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