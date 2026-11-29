Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,506,204 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,096,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of CRH worth $373,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 137.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,718,170 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $225,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,363 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in CRH by 1,838.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 461,503 shares of the construction company's stock worth $49,381,000 after buying an additional 437,694 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CRH in the second quarter worth approximately $31,485,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the third quarter worth approximately $23,298,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 10.5% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,944,259 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $243,785,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Deutsche Bank set a $118.00 price objective on CRH in a research report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on CRH from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CRH from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays cut their target price on CRH from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $78.62 and a 52 week high of $131.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.48.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. CRH had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. CRH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Insider Activity at CRH

In other CRH news, Director Siobhan Talbot purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $994,277.41. This represents a 23.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc is a global building materials company that supplies products and services used in construction and infrastructure projects. Its offerings include aggregates, cement, ready-m mixed concrete, asphalt and paving materials, as well as concrete products and construction accessories. The company serves customers across North America and Europe, with operations spanning the production and distribution of building materials and related solutions. Its products are used in projects such as roads, commercial and residential buildings, and other infrastructure.

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