Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,041 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 466,980 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.35% of Ameriprise Financial worth $579,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,770,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4,524.8% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,651 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,945 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $4,162,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,154,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMP. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $582.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $570.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $489.00 to $483.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $645.00 to $638.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $507.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $501.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.37 and a twelve month high of $572.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.77 by ($0.51). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 69.94%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.92 EPS. Ameriprise Financial's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 46.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.30%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buy back $5.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is a financial services company focused on advice, wealth management and asset management. Through its network of financial advisors, the company provides individuals and businesses with financial planning, investment advice and related services. Its offerings also include retirement and investment products, annuities and life and disability insurance. Ameriprise conducts asset management through Columbia Threadneedle Investments, which serves individual and institutional clients, and offers insurance and annuity products through RiverSource.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report).

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