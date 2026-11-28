Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,871,700 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 73,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Ecolab worth $513,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 932 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,859 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $308.12 per share, for a total transaction of $184,872.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 26,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,080,447. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $320.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ecolab from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Ecolab from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $337.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $311.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $291.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.40. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.15 and a 1 year high of $318.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.18. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, infection prevention and related services to businesses and institutions worldwide. Its offerings include cleaning and sanitizing products, water-treatment programs, pest-elimination services and digital tools that help customers manage operations and meet safety standards. The company serves customers across industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, energy and commercial facilities. Ecolab operates internationally, combining products and technologies with on-site expertise and ongoing service.

Further Reading

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