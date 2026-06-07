Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 81,062 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,234,989 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 81,062 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.50% of Aptiv worth $246,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Aptiv by 439.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 76,109 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 61,994 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Aptiv by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,511 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 523.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

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Aptiv Trading Down 5.9%

NYSE:APTV opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $51.68 and a 52 week high of $88.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-6.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 163,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,821,781.60. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. President Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $81.32 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $99.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Fox Advisors dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.85.

View Our Latest Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv's customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

Further Reading

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