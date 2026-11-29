Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996,784 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 93,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Roper Technologies worth $348,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meramec Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $492.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.96 and a one year high of $507.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is 14.36%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, EVP John K. Stipancich sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.04, for a total transaction of $1,571,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,911,283.36. This represents a 8.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon L. Cross sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.30, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,200.30. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $32,227,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $462.00 target price (up from $393.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Argus raised shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $469.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company that develops and operates businesses focused on vertical-market software and technology-enabled products. Its software serves industries including healthcare, education, transportation, logistics, insurance and government. The company's products and services also include network software and specialized equipment used in areas such as medical and scientific imaging, industrial applications, and water and energy systems. Roper serves customers in the United States and internationally, with many of its businesses focused on specific markets and customer needs.

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