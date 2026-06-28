Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $10.13 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,979 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 2.6% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,146,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,514,662,000 after purchasing an additional 313,773 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,307,428,000 after buying an additional 1,750,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,902,819 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,832,708,000 after buying an additional 966,926 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,394,299 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,070,393,000 after acquiring an additional 802,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,687,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,984,783,000 after acquiring an additional 229,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $432.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $221.18 and a one year high of $476.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $395,950. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,496 shares of company stock worth $327,927. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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