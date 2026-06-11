Goodman Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.29 Million in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,488 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of DexCom by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 573 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.40. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Read Our Latest Report on DexCom

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $60,730.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,500,670.07. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Jon Coleman sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $358,576.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 100,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,326,353. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 42,694 shares of company stock worth $3,029,267 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

See Also

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